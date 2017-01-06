Parents File Felony Charges Against Their Teenage Daughter

Kids need tough love sometimes but a couple in Michigan went a step further and filed felony charges against their 18 year old daughter.

Apparently the father was notified from the credit card company of a possible fraudulent charge on his credit card. Turns out there was. His daughter used his personal information and opened up a new card for herself. Don’t worry, it’s justified…she wanted to visit her boyfriend in Germany! Okay so maybe that’s not justification. Do you know how much it costs to fly to Germany? About $1,200. That’s exactly how much she charged on the card.

The teenager was actually on the plane when TSA agents boarded the plane and handed her over to the lions…her parents. I would be willing to bet my next paycheck that when she was in the process of doing all of this, she was thinking she would be grounded with lot’s of chores. Nope!

The 18 year old will now have a felony record and possibly 1 to 3 years in the pin! Hope she’s all caught up on her “Orange is the New Black” episodes because she just might need it!