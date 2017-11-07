People’s Biggest Regrets

We all have regrets. We don’t talk about our regrets much. Especially the big one’s and that’s okay. It’s personal. But, there are those small regrets that happen on a fairly regular basis. Things that all of us do or have done at least once.

Have you ever sent your ex a text that was all about how much you love her, knowing she would just find you weird and annoying? I have. Ever spent too much money on something stupid? Yep, done that too. What about drink entirely too much? This is one that I have never done. (typed with extreme sarcasm) 😀

Speaking of, alcohol really is the reason for this study. Most of these regrets are a direct result of drinking too much. Let me prove my point. According to LAD Bible, here are the most common regrets people have on a regular basis.

1 – Spending too much money 39%-Too much alcohol

2 – Drinking so much it’s made you vomit 28%-Too much alcohol

3 – Falling over and injuring yourself 11%-Too much alcohol

4 – Posting to your social media channels 7%-Too much alcohol

5 – Having a one-night stand 6%-Too much alcohol

6 – Texting an ex 5%-Too much alcohol

7 – Getting into a fight 4%-Too much alcohol

It depends on how you look at it, but everything in this study could very easily be the result of drinking too much! We’ve all been there.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll (Kris Mason)