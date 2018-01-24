Pet Translators And Reading Minds. Are You In or Out?

You’ve heard of the horse whisperer and the dog whisperer, but what would you think about an overall pet whisperer? Maybe a mind reader for your tabby, or a translator for your tea cup poodle. On second thought, who really wants to know what a tea cup poodle is thinking? (WAIT. JUST KIDDING! Tea cup poodle people please don’t come after me, a collie owner, for the big dog/ small dog jab!!! It was just a small jab. )

So, where were we? Scientists are coming up with a translator so we can talk to our animals…..kind of know what they’re thinking. This could be available in less than 10 years, and it’s based on an algorithm…believe it or not…originally designed to translate Prairie Dog vocalizations into English. OKAY QUIT LAUGHING! Scientists found that Prairie Dogs have specific sounds and facial expressions that they use to communicate with each other. The same goes for basically all animals. So, using the Prairie Dog algorithm and artificial intelligence, there’s hope we’ll be able to know what our pets, or livestock are thinking.

So, let’s extend this thought process a bit. If you could read anything or anyone’s mind for a day, would you? And who or what would you choose?

For me, I’d choose a pet or a tiny baby. Why? For the simple reason that it would be such an advantage to be able to know what’s wrong if a tiny baby, or an animal was hurt or sick. Please know that I am NOT SAYING that babies and animals are the same! Simply thinking in certain situations it would be good to be able to read the mind of a being who can’t otherwise communicate.

As far as reading the mind of any living adult human, no thank you!!! In the first place, that’s creepy! In the second place, I don’t want anyone reading my mind! And in the 3rd place, with all the divisiveness we already have, can you imagine what would happen if we could read one another’s thoughts? NOPE!

I’ll stick with my pets. And honestly, other than when they’re sick, I probably don’t want to read their minds either. Especially when I’m a few minutes late to fill the food bowl.

Keeping the rest of my thoughts to myself for now. -Kelli