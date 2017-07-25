Phelps Vs. Shark Flop
By Kris Mason
|
Jul 25, 2017 @ 2:56 PM

So maybe I was one of the idiots that believed that The Discovery Channel was actually going to put Micheal Phelps in a tank with a shark and race them.  Maybe I was one that thought, “Well, we put a man on the moon 40 something years ago…racing a human and a shark? It could happen.”  I did that!

In my defense, the way they marketed this whole thing was a liiiitle misleading.  They made it seem like he would literally be racing a shark!  Call me naive, but they got me.  And apparently quite a few other folks out there as well.

 

