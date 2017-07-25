Phelps Vs. Shark Flop

So maybe I was one of the idiots that believed that The Discovery Channel was actually going to put Micheal Phelps in a tank with a shark and race them. Maybe I was one that thought, “Well, we put a man on the moon 40 something years ago…racing a human and a shark? It could happen.” I did that!

In my defense, the way they marketed this whole thing was a liiiitle misleading. They made it seem like he would literally be racing a shark! Call me naive, but they got me. And apparently quite a few other folks out there as well.

Rt if you feel personally victimized by discovery channel for wasting your time with the Michael Phelps simulation — chris basik (@BasikChris) July 24, 2017

Discovery channel has me looking like boo boo the fool, here I was thinking Phelps was going to race a real shark. Sike…. — Wesley Pitts™ (@PAPA_PITTO) July 24, 2017