Pickle Juice Slush? Nah, I’m Good

You remember the days of pickle juice snow-cones at the summer baseball games? If you don’t, you were probably like me. I couldn’t stand those things. My friends would never order grape or cherry. It was always the pickle juice snow-cone. It didn’t matter whether they liked it or not, they ordered it because it was “cool”. I specifically remember ordering one when I played for the VFW little league baseball team. Yes, I played for the VFW team. We were a team that came from a long line of losers and did not play the game well. Kind of like the bad news bears but without the victorious ending. Anyway, I purchased my pickle juice snow-cone for a quarter, took one bite then threw it straight up in the air just to watch it smash on the ground.

Needless to say, I do not like pickle juice. Only with my Jameson whiskey. I give the Sonic Drive-In pickle slush a thumbs down, simply because pickle juice is gross. To each his/her own.

