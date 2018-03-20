Pickle Juice Slush? Nah, I’m Good
By Kris Mason
|
Mar 20, 2018 @ 11:01 AM

You remember the days of pickle juice snow-cones at the summer baseball games?  If you don’t, you were probably like me.  I couldn’t stand those things.  My friends would never order grape or cherry.  It was always the pickle juice snow-cone.  It didn’t matter whether they liked it or not, they ordered it because it was “cool”.  I specifically remember ordering one when I played for the VFW little league baseball team.  Yes, I played for the VFW team.  We were a team that came from a long line of losers and did not play the game well.  Kind of like the bad news bears but without the victorious ending.  Anyway, I purchased my pickle juice snow-cone for a quarter, took one bite then threw it straight up in the air just to watch it smash on the ground.

Needless to say, I do not like pickle juice.  Only with my Jameson whiskey.  I give the Sonic Drive-In pickle slush a thumbs down, simply because pickle juice is gross.  To each his/her own.

