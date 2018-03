These girls sound great live. They have a true country sound with rough edge that a lot of artists try to achieve and just can’t. “Hell on Heels”. Such a well written country song. Each of them have a distinct sound but I must admit, the other two just can’t compete with Miranda Lambert.

