Play Some Golf

GET A GRIP ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

7TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Who?

You and 3 of your best (or favorite) golfing buddies

What?

A 4-person scramble including prizes for 1st, 2nd, and Last place teams, Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Hole-in-One prizes

When?

Friday, August 25, 2017

Registration and Lunch at 12:00

Shotgun Start at 1:00

Where?

Shadow Hills Golf Course

6002 3rd Street, Lubbock, Texas 79416

Shadow Hills Golf Course

Why?

All proceeds benefit Legal Aid Society of Lubbock and their work to “Get a Grip” on domestic violence around the South Plains. In 2016, Legal Aid served 1,640 clients. In over 70% of those cases our client had been a victim of domestic violence. Domestic violence is a crime that has lasting consequences, not only for the victim of the abuse, but for family members, co-workers, and community. By working to help victims of domestic violence permanently break the cycle of violence, we by extension help improve the lives of their families, co-workers, and community. The “Get a Grip on Domestic Violence” golf tournament is one way for you and your company to help us continue the work of improving our community and providing first-rate legal services to those who need us most.

How?

Sign up for a team or sponsorship today! Click here to register online,

or contact Sam Hensley at our office, (806) 762-2325.

How much?

Prices are $100 per individual or $400 per team.

We will be raffling a Nexgrill donated by Home Depot! Get your tickets at the tournament for your chance to win!

click here to register