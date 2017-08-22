Play Some Golf
By mudflap
|
Aug 22, 2017 @ 8:36 AM

GET A GRIP ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
7TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

 

Who?
You and 3 of your best (or favorite) golfing buddies

What?
A 4-person scramble including prizes for 1st, 2nd, and Last place teams, Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Hole-in-One prizes

When?
Friday, August 25, 2017
Registration and Lunch at 12:00
Shotgun Start at 1:00

Where?
Shadow Hills Golf Course
6002 3rd Street, Lubbock, Texas 79416
Shadow Hills Golf Course

 

Why?
All proceeds benefit Legal Aid Society of Lubbock and their work to “Get a Grip” on domestic violence around the South Plains. In 2016, Legal Aid served 1,640 clients. In over 70% of those cases our client had been a victim of domestic violence. Domestic violence is a crime that has lasting consequences, not only for the victim of the abuse, but for family members, co-workers, and community. By working to help victims of domestic violence permanently break the cycle of violence, we by extension help improve the lives of their families, co-workers, and community. The “Get a Grip on Domestic Violence” golf tournament is one way for you and your company to help us continue the work of improving our community and providing first-rate legal services to those who need us most.

How?
Sign up for a team or sponsorship today! Click here to register online,
or contact Sam Hensley at our office, (806) 762-2325.

How much?
Prices are $100 per individual or $400 per team.

We will be raffling a Nexgrill donated by Home Depot! Get your tickets at the tournament for your chance to win!

click here to register 

 

