Please tell me I’m not alone when I want to know what is the actual deal with Antifa! Please tell me that some of you feel left out in the cold when you are trying to figure out if they are a social justice group or a domestic terrorists group!

Oh no! She said terrorists! Eeek! Run for the hills… it’s okay, I promise.

I want to talk about terrorists and how they are defined, legally, by the media and by people; you know you, me and everyone in between; more specifically where Antifa falls in all of this.

I feel like my grandparents when I do things like this, but back in my day, labels weren’t loosely thrown around. More importantly the word terrorist, or even the word Nazi. If we are really looking at it the word fascist didn’t get that much time on the floor.

If I’m being real honest I think that it has everything to do with the fact that political debate has boiled down to a school yard verbal match and its whoever can get to the name “dooty head” first wins. Our political debate has boiled down to absolutely salacious verbal attacks on those that oppose, and complete misinformation. However, let’s set this thought aside and look at purely definable facts.

Terrorist is a term that for many of us conjures up a certain image.

I know who doesn’t love Achmed? But none the less the depiction takes on what most of us think of as a terrorist since about the 80’s.

Terrorist and terrorism are words that are thrown around, but how are the defined. The actual definition of terrorism is the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims. A terrorist is a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims. These definitions are important when we look at who is the real terrorist in certain situations.

Today we are more specifically looking at Antifa, or the Anti- Fascists group, cause you know people have to form a group to know they are anti-fascists. However, when you look at the word and meaning behind fascism… well let’s just look at it.

Fascism is defined as a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.

Americans are inherently against fascism. We like our government to not rule unchecked.

So given the things I have seen, even on the news, and on line Antifa causes a lot of the violence wherever they go. So in essence Antifa, given all current definitions, is a domestic terror organization that is willing to forcibly suppress opposition, like a fascist would do. Sounds like is a poster child for irony.

I know that the fascism claim can be debated and I understand that, but there are things that can’t be debated and that is their willful use of excessive force upon civilians. Which by all measures is terrorism.

But when you watch the news, it sometimes seems like these people are just another group of protesters trying to have their voice heard. That is incorrect and a dangerous assumption to be feeding to American citizens.

Don’t believe me… Just watch.

A group that goes to such great lengths to keep their plans so under wraps is by no means an upstanding group of protesters. So if you feel the need to get out and march, do your research and know what your getting into.

Stay safe out there.