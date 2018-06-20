Police Officer Donates Hundreds Of Shoes To Kids

I love it when someone, not only see’s a need, but creates an action and does something about it.

A Dallas Police Officer says that one thing in his 28 yrs of service that sticks with him is seeing kids wearing beat up shoes that are either too small or falling apart or both

He started a program to get shoes into the hands of needy kids

He invites local businesses and community members to donate the shoes and then delivers the shoes to recreation centers around the city where they are given to kids who need them.

Amazingly, he’s already delivered 650 pairs of shoes and has plans to deliver hundreds more in the weeks and months ahead.