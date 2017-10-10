Police Officer Was Fatally Shot On The Texas Tech Campus

It feels like it happened right in our back yard. A 19-year-old student fatally shot a Texas Tech University police officer at the campus police station.

According to a university statement, campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and upon entering the room found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers then brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing.

“During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and mortally shot an officer,” Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath said. “The suspect fled on foot and later apprehended.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a statement about the shooting late Monday, saying “hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed.” Abbott also said he had mobilized state law enforcement resources to aid in the investigation.

At this time the officer who was shot, their name has not been released. We’ll keep you up to date when we learn more