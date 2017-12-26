Honestly, I don’t care what the most popular hashtags of 2017 are. I have a feeling most of you don’t either. But guess what? It’s topical so here we go…

If you are looking to get some followers on Instagram, you might want to step up your hashtag game. Instagram just released its year-end data report with the most popular hashtags of 2017 included. Get after it in 2018 with these hashtags:

#love #fashion #photooftheday #photography #art #beautiful #travel #happy #nature #picoftheday

Read more on this article @ BostonGlobe.com

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll