Should Potty Mouthed Fans Be Tossed?

Wouldn’t you know it? If you are a Texas Tech fan you are well aware that we are conditioned to wonder what will go wrong. It’s a bit of an Eeyore mentality. So here we are in the middle of a Texas Tech men’s basketball DREAM season wondering what will go wrong. And now we know. When the team itself along with Chris Beard should be showered with national praise from sports media types, this is what we’re getting from longtime ESPN commentator Seth Greenberg regarding the Tech OU game and the chants from some of the fans saying “BLEEP YOU TRAE YOUNG” (except they didn’t say bleep):

Greenberg called the chants sickening, and added, “”At the end of that game, the Texas Tech fans were basically cursing, in unison, at Trae Young. And that is absolutely unacceptable…That young kid, any young person, doesn’t deserve that. It’s bad for college athletics. It’s a bad look for Texas Tech.” He also said while he loves Texas Tech, the university should make a statement.

Texas Tech obliged, probably not specifically because of Greenberg’s comments, but here was the statement from Tech:

“The energy at last night’s @TexasTechMBB game was electric and helped our 7th-ranked Red Raiders remain unbeaten at home. A select number of our vocal fans did not uphold the behavior or language we expect from them. We ask all Red Raiders to strive for honor ever more.”

And that’s that. Personally, it seems a bit embarrassing that people can’t find better things to chant, and I do feel for people who have children at the game. While it doesn’t excuse the behavior, Seth Greenberg should know that Texas Tech is not exclusive in having some fans who behave badly. We do not have sole ownership of that fan trait. When current Golden State coach Steve Kerr was playing basketball at Arizona, his father was kidnapped by a terrorist group called the P.L.O. During a game with Arizona State, A.S.U. fans chanted “P.L.O! P.L.O! Your father’s history!”. That’s an EXTREME example of course.

Again, not excusing Tech fans, but I am asking a question. Should bad mouthed fans be tossed from games? Or is this just what “everyone else” does too, and we accept it and move on?