Procreating Is Pricey!

Last weekend I was busy. I went and took photos for a friends gender reveal party and we had tons of fun doing that, but after the party I started surfing the internet, because as discussed in a prior post I kind of have this thing for shopping.

Any woman who has been on Pinterest can tell you about the black hole you can fall down when you are looking for a simple recipe, let alone looking for inspiration. In fact when it came to planning my wedding it got to a point where I had to stop looking, because it was making my life way more complicated.

So with the announcement of this new precious life coming in to our friends life I’m looking forward to A) shopping for baby and B) planning a baby shower. No worries I’ve bought scuba gear for my next Pinterest inspiration session…But as I was scrolling I was not only a little intimidated, but I noticed that just like when you say wedding the price on everything shot up.

Not even kidding. Any former bride will tell you that where ever you go to just inquire about something you get your “run of the mill” pricing then you mention its for your wedding and there is new “wedding pricing”, and contracts. It was bizarre.

So as I shop for this new little one I’m thinking that my husband might want to spend a decent amount of money, but my definition of decent and the industry standard of decent are two very different things.

So I’m surfing around on the Toys R Us website and I’m noticing the huge amount of money that you are expected to spend on your kids… up front, this has nothing to do with higher education later on in life, which you can bet will be far outside of the range of $30,000- $50,000 when you consider that price will be adjusted for inflation over the next 18 years.

I first look at the cribs, major necessity right? Right. you can expect to spend anywhere from $200- $1,000+ on a crib alone. Changing tables seemed to okay as far as price was concerned, then came the other furniture for the baby’s room. This is where my jaw hit the floor. A dresser, $200-$800… I still haven’t spent money like that on a dresser for my husband and myself! But the crazy thing is the car seats and strollers some of these things are more than the mortgage payment we have on our house. What’s worse is that you are locked in with some of these things, like car seats. Depending on how big your kid gets, depends on how long you are using, car and booster seats. It is crazy! Strollers, if you have more than one small child you have to upgrade to a double stroller, cause let’s face it that is a fight that will be had, and often.

I’m sure all you moms have been there, before you all had kids. My husband and I want to have kids, we like the idea of having a little piece of each of us running around, but at these prices. Yikes!

Am I not going to have kids? No… But come on, you can’t tell me you haven’t had some sticker shock shopping for your kiddos.