Rand Travis DUI Video Could Be Released Today

Randy Travis was arrested in 2012 for DUI in Texas. Either dash cam or uniform cam has video of the arrest. Randy Travis was indeed nude from the waist down, yelling at officers.

This video could be released today (12/08/17) after a federal judge ruled against him in an effort to keep it private. Well as private as private can be in this situation. I’m sure when this happened, the entire police force, and then some had a great laugh.

Randy’s wife has started gathering signatures for a petition against releasing this video saying he had medical issues do to a concussion he suffered in a car crash and this video should not be made public. As of now she has gathered almost 4,000 signatures on the petition.

I agree 100%. This video should not be released to the public. What would the purpose of that be? It has nothing to do with his status in the country music community or that he is a public figure. It has everything to with the fact that a video of him half naked, at his worst, does not need to be exploited. That’s what will happen. So I guess this does need to be done because he is a public figure. Meme’s will be all over Facebook. Oh, and coincidentally, Randy Travis has a wax figure being revealed today at Madame Tussauds in Nashville.

I just signed it. You should too!