Randy Travis Surprises Kane Brown

This is a great moment between Kane Brown and Randy Travis and I definitely do not want to take anything away from that. However, I will say I would NEVER say “what’s up maaaan?” to a legend like Randy Travis. This is something that is seemingly very small, but it’s really not. Not to me. It would be something like “Hello sir” or “Mr. Travis, you came here to see me?!” Something to show how much I admire the man. It’s Randy Travis for God’s sake!

I’m sure plenty of people out there do not see what I see in this video, but I can’t help but say, I find it a little disrespectful that he decided to greet THE Randy Travis in this fashion. Maybe I am just old school. I am positive that Randy Travis didn’t even notice, but I did! Kane Brown is a great singer and I mean no disrespect, and I know he meant no disrespect towards Mr. Travis, but the small things do matter. Who knows, maybe Randy Travis and Kane Brown have hung out before and Kane feels comfortable enough to speak to his elder that way. I can’t quite make it out, but I think I hear Kane Brown say “I’ve missed you man” after the hug. So maybe they are friends and I am way off base with this blog. If that is the case, then I stand corrected!

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll