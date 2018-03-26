In the spirit of March Madness, the Golf Range Association of America ranked the top 25 collegiate golf practice facilities of the nation’s top 25 collegiate basketball teams, and The Rawls Course at Texas Tech took the No. 3 spot.

The rankings were done survey-style, as the GRAA reached out to the golf coaches of the 25 basketball teams ranked in the most recent Associated Press poll, and asked them to rank the practice facilities of those 25 golf programs.

Here is the entry for No. 3 Texas Tech, home of the No. 5 Red Raiders, in Golf Range Magazine.

“Alumnus Jerry S. Rawls made it possible for Texas Tech Golf to have its own golf property donating $8.6 million toward the total cost of approximately $14-15 million in 2001. Completed in September 2003, The Rawls Golf Course at Texas Tech is a 270- acre parcel that features an 18-hole championship course with a 60-acre practice range as well as pitching and chipping areas and dedicated facilities for both golf teams. It was Golfweek’s No. 2 Best Course that you can play in Texas for 2012 and the No. 3 University Course in America.”

The Rawls Course routinely ranks among the nation’s best collegiate and public golf facilities, having hosted NCAA regionals on the men’s side in 2015, and the women’s in 2017, both of which saw the Red Raiders advancing through to the NCAA Championships.

The No. 5 Red Raiders, featuring another No. 3, Fredrik Nilehn, the No. 3 player in the country according to Golfstat, return to action April 7-8 at the Aggie Invitational, in Bryan, Texas.

The women’s golf team gets back on the course April 1-2 at the Bruzzy Challenge, in Dallas, Texas.

–TECH–

The post Rawls Practice Facility Ranked Among Best In Nation appeared first on Rock 101.1.