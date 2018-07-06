Real or Fake Insta Poll: The Word “GOD” Appears On Turtle Shell

I have a hard time with things like this. With the advancements in technology, there really are no limits on what one can do with a photo. Also, statues crying blood, trees with the Virgin Mary and so on and so forth. You just never really know what is real and what is fake. Besides wrestling. We all know wrestling is REAL.

Notice that the artist signed His work… Posted by Ryan Vincent on Sunday, 1 July 2018

Not really knowing what is real and what is fake could take you and I on a long, boring, journey on this blog today. For example, proof. What is proof? Something you see and hold in your hand. Maybe something you discovered and researched yourself? Or like most of us, is proof what other people are saying is proof? Like scientists, politicians, preachers, etc. Today is “Bare Minimum Friday.” So I won’t get into my conspiracies, lucky you.

What do you think?

Real or Fake? Real

Fake

Not sure View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll