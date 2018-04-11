Red Raiders Close Dale McNamara Invitational in Third Place

Gabby Barker recorded her third top-10 finish of the season Tuesday afternoon in Tulsa

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech, backed by strong final rounds from Mami Yamamoto and Gabby Barker, recorded its fifth top-five finish of the season Tuesday as the Red Raiders closed the Dale McNamara Invitational in third place.

Yamamoto fired a 1-under-par 69 card while Barker was 2-over to push the Red Raiders to a 13-over 293 round, their lowest of the 54-hole tournament held at the Tulsa Country Club. Tech wrapped the two-day event at 47-over 887 to match its highest finish of the season.

“Today was a much better day for us,” Tech head coach JoJo Robertson said. “We stumbled a little coming in, but all-in-all it was a good final round. Our team had the second-lowest round of the day and really looked good out there. I’m pleased for Gabby as she hung in there all week and had a great chance for the win.”

The Red Raiders, who came into the final round in sixth place, overtook Texas State, Mississippi State and Fresno State on the leaderboard after recording the tournament’s second-lowest final round card. Tech previously finished third twice already this year at the season-opening Jim West Challenge and then again at the Entrada Classic just a month ago.

Barker was in contention for medalist honors late in the day before finishing 5-over for the tournament and tied for fifth overall, her second top-10 showing in as many tournaments and her third this season.

Barker sank three of Tech’s eight birdies on the day, the first of which came on her opening hole at the par-4 4th. Yamamoto drained four birdies of her own, including two of her final three holes, en route to posting one of just four under-par rounds during the entire tournament.

The final two birdies dropped Yamamoto to 12-over for the tournament, moving her into a tie for 14th place, her fourth top-20 performance already this year. Her 1-under card matched Fresno State’s Brigitte Thibault for the lowest of the day.

Tech had four of its five-player lineup ranked among the top-20 individuals as Lauren Mason and Louisa Brunt both shot 6-over rounds to move into a tie for 20th overall. Amy Taylor, meanwhile, added an 8-over card that pushed her into 42nd place.

The Red Raiders will face their quickest turnaround of the season later this week as Tech opens the Lady Boilermaker Invitational on Saturday morning in West Lafayette, Indiana. The two-day tournament is Tech’s final event prior the Big 12 Championships on April 20-22 in Dallas.

–TECH–

Matt Dowdy

The post Red Raiders Close Dale McNamara Invitational in Third Place appeared first on Rock 101.1.