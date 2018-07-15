Red Raiders Head to Big 12 Media Day Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his student-athlete representatives will travel to Frisco Monday morning to take part in Big 12 Media Days, which are being hosted inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

In addition to Kingsbury, Tech will be represented by senior linebacker Dakota Allen, junior offensive lineman Travis Bruffy, senior wide receiver Ja’Deion High and senior defensive back Jah’Shawn Johnson in meeting with members of the regional and national media.

Tech will begin its day on radio row before meeting with the likes of CBS, ESPN and FOX Sports later in the morning. Kingsbury will take the podium to field questions from the print media at 11:15 a.m. CT with coverage of that press conference provided on FOX Sports Southwest, FS2 and the FOX Sports Go app.

Allen and Bruffy will both appear on the FOX set shortly after Kingsbury leaves the podium. FOX will provide cover of Big 12 Media Day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. CT nationally on FS2, FOX College Sports Central as well as FOX Sports Regional Networks in the Big 12 footprint.

Big 12 Media Days is the unofficial start to the college football season as the Red Raiders are less than two months from their Sept. 1 opener against Ole Miss in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Matt Dowdy

