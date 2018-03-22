Red Raiders Look to Impress NFL Scouts on Pro Day

Texas Tech will host its annual Pro Day event Friday afternoon with 10 Red Raiders set to participate

LUBBOCK, Texas – Scouts and team personnel from throughout the NFL will be on campus Friday afternoon when Texas Tech hosts its annual Pro Day event at the Football Training Facility.

Pro Day is slated to start at noon, beginning with measurements and continuing with the bench press, vertical jump and broad jump. The event will move to either Jones AT&T Stadium or the Petersen Family Indoor Football Practice Facility for the 40-yard dash, shuttle run and position-specific drills.

Texas Tech will have extensive Pro Day coverage on its social media channels, namely @TexasTechFB on Twitter, TexasTech_FB on Instagram and TexasTech_FB on Snapchat. Complete results will be posted on TexasTech.com later that afternoon.

Ten different Red Raiders will go through the Pro Day workout with the list including Zach Barnes, Cameron Batson, Dylan Cantrell, Keke Coutee, Talor Nunez, Nic Shimonek, Luke Stice, Justin Stockton, Mychealon Thomas and Derrick Willies.

For the trio of Cantrell, Coutee and Shimonek, Pro Day is an opportunity to improve on their marks from just a few weeks ago at the NFL Combine. Cantrell and Coutee shined in front of the crowd of NFL personnel in Indianapolis as the duo were ranked among the top performers by wide receivers.

Cantrell, in fact, led all wide receivers at the combine in the SPARQ metric, which combines results from every drill into one composite score. Cantrell posted the lowest times in the three-cone drill (6.56), short shuttle (4.03) and 60-yard shuttle (10.85) and finished second and third among receivers in the broad jump and vertical jump (38.5).

Tech has become one of the top producers of pro wide receivers the past decade as Jace Amaro (Chiefs), Danny Amendola (Dolphins), Michael Crabtree (Ravens), Jakeem Grant (Dolphins) and Bradley Marquez (Lions) are all currently signed to NFL rosters. Amendola and Crabtree most recently agreed to new lucrative contracts with the Dolphins and Ravens, respectively, after establishing themselves among the top pass catchers in the game.

Shimonek, meanwhile, had a strong combine performance of his own to boost his draft stock entering Pro Day. Shimonek, who was among the nation’s top passers this past season, is looking to become the fifth quarterback under Kliff Kingsbury to land in the NFL, joining the likes of Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, Davis Webb and Patrick Mahomes II.

A strong Pro Day paid dividends for Grant a few years ago as he amazed scouts with his speed, running a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash. The impressive performance led the Dolphins to select the speedster in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

Tech is hosting its Pro Day event nearly a month in advance of the 2018 NFL Draft, which is slated for April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Television coverage will be provided all three days on NFL Network and ESPN.

Matt Dowdy

