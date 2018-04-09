Red Raiders Put on a Show in Frisco Scrimmage

Texas Tech concludes spring practice next Saturday with the annual Spring Game at Jones AT&T Stadium

FRISCO, Texas – Texas Tech fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex were treated to quite the show Saturday afternoon as the Red Raider football program hosted its second scrimmage this spring inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Three different quarterbacks threw for over 100 yards, while the Red Raider defense forced three turnovers in the scrimmage, which was held in front of roughly 10,000 fans at the official team headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

“This is such a wonderful opportunity to bring our program to over 300 recruits and our tremendous alumni base here in the metroplex,” Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “I thought we had good tempo, and we saw a lot of positive things from both sides of the ball today. This is a great environment for our players, so I was pleased with how today went.”

The Red Raider defense held strong early in the scrimmage, forcing the offense to two early punts as well as a pair of field goals by Clayton Hatfield. Hatfield connected on a 34-yard field goal attempt on Tech’s first drive of the afternoon and then added a 23-yarder several minutes later.

The offense found the end zone for the first time soon after, however, as McLane Carter connected with De’Quan Bowman on a tunnel screen that went 40 yards for a touchdown. It was the first of two big plays by the offense as Alan Bowman found Dalton Rigdon on a 53-yard strike just before the halftime break.

Carter led the quarterback group with 150 yards through the air after completing 10-of-20 passes, two of which for touchdowns. Jett Duffey was 14-of-24 overall for 133 yards, while Alan Bowman finished 5-of-14 for 110 yards and a touchdown.

The Tech defense forced its first turnover in between the touchdown passes to Bowman and Rigdon as Adrian Frye fell on a forced fumble by Brayden Stringer. The pair had their hands in Tech’s two other turnovers as well as Frye picked off a pass near the end zone, while Stringer deflected a pass that eventually fell in the hands of a waiting Riko Jeffers.

As was the case a year ago, the highlight of the scrimmage came at the end as the Texas Tech Fearless Wish Kids – Zachary and Dylan – stole the show with a pair of touchdowns. This is the second-straight year Tech has partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas to grant the wishes of two area youth.

The Red Raiders will wrap spring practices this next week with workouts scheduled for both Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Spring drills conclude Saturday night with the annual Spring Game at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. next Saturday with free admission provided to all fans. The Red Raiders will be available following the scrimmage for an autograph session with all fans on the Jones AT&T Stadium turf.

–TECH–

Matt Dowdy

The post Red Raiders Put on a Show in Frisco Scrimmage appeared first on Rock 101.1.