Red Raiders On A Roll

Red Raiders win at Kansas for the first time ever! Wooo Wreck Em Tech!!!
The 85-73 win is the first time the Red Raiders came out victorious at Allen Fieldhouse.
Couple of takeaways from this game, ok maybe more than a couple
- Texas Tech can play with anyone
- The combination of seniors and freshman are working
- Tech played with focus and energy
- Tech will have a bullseye on them from other teams now
The Red Raiders stun the Jayhawks!
Texas Tech gets its first-ever road win over Kansas after losing 17 straight games at Allen Fieldhouse. pic.twitter.com/oKjFJk8q2h
— ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2018