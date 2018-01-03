Red Raiders On A Roll
By mudflap
|
Jan 3, 2018 @ 6:03 AM

Red Raiders win at Kansas for the first time ever! Wooo Wreck Em Tech!!!

The 85-73 win is the first time the Red Raiders came out victorious at Allen Fieldhouse.

Couple of takeaways from this game, ok maybe more than a couple

  1.  Texas Tech can play with anyone
  2. The combination of seniors and freshman are working
  3. Tech played with focus and energy
  4. Tech will have a bullseye on them from other teams now

 

