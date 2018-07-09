Red Raiders Selected for NACAC, CAC Championships

Texas Tech’s representation on the national track & field landscape continues deeper into the summer.

LUBBOCK, Texas – As national teams continue to be filled and head to competition, a handful of Red Raiders will have the ability to extend their track & field seasons even further into the summer.

On the U.S. side, high jumper Trey Culver and sprinter Andrew Hudson received invitations to compete at the North American, Central American, and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships. The meet, now in its third installment, will be held in Toronto, Ont., Aug. 10-12. Last year, the event included 369 athletes from 31 countries.

“I’m thankful to God for the opportunity to represent my country,” said Culver. “It is a true honor. Making these teams doesn’t come easily, and I won’t take it for granted.”

Coming off a senior campaign in which he earned All-American status for the seventh time in his illustrious career in Lubbock, Culver’s invitation has him set to compete in the high jump. Should he be able to improve upon his season-high 2.25m/7’-4” jump that earned him second place at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships, the West Texas native would break the standing NACAC record held by none other than former Red Raider JaCorian Duffield.

On the track, Hudson will run the 200m. The seven-time All-American placed top-four at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in both the 100m and 200m in addition to leading the 4×100 team to a conference title.

Tech junior Odaine Lewis will compete at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Championships, which will be held in Barranquilla, Colombia, from July 19-Aug. 3. Whereas the NACAC includes competitors from across the globe, the CAC is open only to those from countries affiliated with the Central American and Caribbean Athletic Confederation (CACAC).

Set to represent Jamaica in the triple jump, Lewis, who won the CAC as a junior, is excited to see what he can do now at the senior championships.

“I am grateful to have another opportunity to represent my country and to make my first senior team,” he said. “I am preparing myself to see if I can add a senior title under my belt.”

Lewis, who joined the team as a junior this past season, credits his competitive attitude to the environment in which he competes.

“I have to give all credit to Coach [James] Thomas and my teammates,” Lewis said. “They accepted me into their family mid-season with open arms and taught me a lot. The energetic vibe and the competitive environment push me beyond my limits.”

Lewis, who in 2018 was an All-American in both the triple jump and long jump, also won a Big 12 Outdoor title in the long jump.

