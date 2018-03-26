Red Raiders Shine on Texas Tech Pro Day

Texas Tech had 10 different Red Raiders go through Pro Day workouts Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas – The road to the NFL began Friday afternoon for several Red Raiders as Texas Tech hosted its annual Pro Day event at the Football Training Facility and the Petersen Family Indoor Practice Facility.

Roughly 30 NFL scouts from nearly all 32 teams were on hand to see the likes of Zach Barnes, Cameron Batson, Dylan Cantrell, Keke Coutee, Talor Nunez, Nic Shimonek, Luke Stice, Justin Stockton, Mychealon Thomas and Derrick Willies.

The Red Raiders stood out early in the weight room as four different players posted 25 or more reps at 225 pounds in the bench press, which was led by 30 from Nunez. Stice and Thomas both had 29 successful reps each as well, while Barnes was able to complete 26 lifts.

Cantrell, who already had the top SPARQ score among wide receivers at the NFL Combine, chose to improve on several of his marks as he went 41 inches in the vertical jump and then ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash. Willies was also at 41 inches in the vertical. Batson posted the event’s lowest 40 time as he was clocked at 4.32 by scouts, which was followed by a 4.48 mark by Stockton.

The attention turned to the passing game from there as Shimonek displayed an array of throws to several familiar faces in Batson, Cantrell, Coutee, Stockton and Willies. Shimonek, who previously tested in front of scouts at the NFL Combine, was consistent throughout the period, hitting throws from various drop backs and routes.

The Red Raiders will continue to train over the next month in anticipation of hearing their name called April 26-28 during the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Television coverage will be provided all three days on NFL Network and ESPN.

Matt Dowdy

