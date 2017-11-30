Repeat Offender Here

Who might be a repeat offender when it comes to Trans Siberian Orchestra and their amazing show? I know I am. So it was amazing to get to hear this Behind the Mic interview with TSO’s Al Pitrelli from Sean Dillon.

Let’s face it those of us who go every year we all have that one song that we can’t wait to hear. This is mine.

Carol of the Bells is also just one of my favorite Christmas songs, so my opinion might be a little on the biased side. Despite that TSO puts on an amazing show. Kids even love this show, it is an experience for you visual and auditory senses. It is a show that you never want to miss out on… Take it from a repeat offender.