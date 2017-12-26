The Most Returned Holiday Gifts

We all get them. The gifts that you just don’t want. Sometimes grandma just goes to JC Penny and gets a whole cart full of the cheapest sale item they have, removes the tags, and puts them in a Dillard’s box. No receipt, no tags, no return. Luckily, I stopped falling for that a long time ago.

A lot of times my mom will get my sister and I a gift with the option to keep or return for cash. That’s the way to do it. Everybody wins! Mom gets to give an actual gift, not just one envelope with cash, and we have the option of keeping a great gift or returning for cash. But, that’s a completely different scenario. Mom’s do that kind of thing. For me the most returned item has always been some sort of clothing item. Now it’s a little different because my grandparent’s passed on. The family no longer gets together for Christmas. You’re probably thinking we all hate each other. That’s not the case at all. We all have a lot of love for each other. We just decided not to do it anymore. Again, it’s different because it’s just my immediate family and they know what to buy.

According to a new survey, 54% of all holiday gifts, end up back where they came from. Candy, gum and chocolate are the most returned items overall. Chocolate?! I always get chocolate for Christmas and I never return it! Chocolate right out of the freezer is a truly a great experience. Never return chocolate. Women end up exchanging sweaters and children’s clothing. And finally, men return dress clothes and athletic wear. Athletic wear. Ha! That is one gift I will never receive. There’s really not a lot of athleticism here. Guys, this one is for you. The LEAST returned item for women are watches, other fine jewelry and anti-aging skin care products. So go with something in that genre next year. You’re welcome.

