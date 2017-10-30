The Aftermath of Weinstein

Over the weekend I just felt that the whole Harvey Weinstein thing needs to be revisited as we are starting to see the aftermath of these accusations.

What you need to know is that there are a whole lot of other things that are going on outside of Weinstein that have come to light because of Weinstein. Since the first allegations against Weinstein, there has been a domino effect. The next thing I’m seeing is the allegations against NBC News political correspondent Mark Halperin hit headlines. He was released from his contract with NBC… Which is a nice way of saying that he was fired because of this.

1/ MSNBC’s Mark Halperin allegedly cornered a coworker, pressing his erection into her demanding sex. This man shaped coverage for Hillary. — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) October 27, 2017

Mark Halperin fired by NBC News after admitting to 'aggressive and crude' behavior toward women https://t.co/pTksosZFDf — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 30, 2017

Then there was the random headline about former President Bush, 41, assaulting a woman. Heather Lind is the woman’s name. She has some fame due to show on AMC called Turn. I had to really dig, for this women’s star status… anyway. She alleges that she was groped by 41 at a screening. Everyone is calling bs.

People need to research Vascular Parkinsonism before condemning George Bush Sr. He's in a wheelchair for a reason. @mcuban @heatherglind — Sophia Helwani (@SophiaHelwani) October 27, 2017

This actress is just looking for attention taking advantage of an old man. Shame on her. — Penelope Pureheart (@PenPure1) October 26, 2017

Then I ran across this random headline about Kevin Sorbo, many of us remember him from his days being Hercules on TV.

Media only focused on Harvey Weinstein but ignores Hollywood's gay predators who harassed Terry Crews, Rob Schneider, Kevin Sorbo, etc. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 30, 2017

Kevin Sorbo alleges that he was sexually harassed by Gianni Versace when he was working as a model in the early 90s https://t.co/XBQIxLo9X7 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 25, 2017

Now… I was not shocked at this allegation, but I got to hear an interview with Kevin Sorbo and he made sure to state that it was known for years, since he published his book. He talks about it in his book and he never felt like a victim, instead he knew what position he was possibly getting himself into.

This is the interview… you have to fast forward to about 36 minutes in, but it is worth the watch.

Then last Friday I was watching Megan Kelly and I learned about, screenwriter and director James Toback. Some films you might know, like Bugsy, Love and Money, and The Gambler… Just to name a few. Toback’s initial accusers were Julianne Moore, Rachel McAdams, and Slema Blair. There are now over 300… Yes 300 accusers in James Toback’s case.

I was thinking that we were out of the woods, then came Corey Feldman, with his promise to expose the pedophiles in Hollywood… I just have a problem with the way he’s going about it.

That’s right… Feldman is pulling one right out of Clinton’s playbook and is asking for pay to play. He wants you to fund his movie. And it’s not pocket change, he’s asking for $10 million. As of now the Indie Gogo campaign that he has going he has just over $160,000 and 2 months left to raise the $10 million.

I agree that Hollywood’s pedophiles need to be brought to the forefront, but my problem is that Feldman has been saying these things since the 90’s and he has refused to name name’s in his accusations. Which has caused people for the better part of almost 3 decades to write him off as loon. Corey Haim that Feldman talks about often when it comes to these allegations, his mother has even spoken out against Feldman.

My whole problem with the Feldman ordeal is name names while people are listening, instead he wants to get money out of the public. I have a problem with that.

Then over the weekend there was the Kevin Spacey incident… I guess you can call it that.

Soooo… if I read this right, Spacey admits that this is the norm for him?… Like it happens so often he doesn’t remember this particular incident. That’s what your reading to right?

All I know is I need to pay closer attention to Seth MacFarlane’s comedy series, he’s been telling Hollywood secrets for a long time. Including this one about Spacey. This was an episode back in 2005, that was 12 years ago, if your keeping tabs.

So after all of this has gone down I was sitting discussing Mayim Bialik’s op-ed piece that she penned for the New York Times after the Weinstein scandal started. It was a brilliantly written piece, but I see the outrage, that was spurned out of it. But she had a point. In my house when I want something I slip on a little something, something for the hubs and try to influence his decision to be more in my favor. Just don’t tell him my secret.

I know this his how men operate, all women know it, and yes I sometimes use it. However, outside of the context of marriage I go to great lengths to make sure that I am seen as an equal, and not a piece of tail. There are women that knowingly exploit their sexuality to get what they want, and they have admitted it to me. My response is you do you boo thang.

Within the context of this discussion that I was having with friends it was said that she wished she had been taught to speak up, which posed an interesting thing to say. Looking back at this discussion, and then looking at society with all of our political correctness, and safe spaces, these two thoughts contradict each other.

Here is the thing. I am a woman, I am in a male dominated field, and to be honest I’ve enjoyed hanging out with guys because less drama. I have had to say no, knowing full well, that the come back from that man at the time might not be “that’s okay.” or “I’m sorry.” When I said no, or whatever thing it was, and I was fully prepared to get the reactions that it usually garnered. I have been called a number of unsavory things, and that isn’t a reflection on me. It’s a reflection on a man who has a hard time swallowing that there is some one out there who can resist his advances.

So here is the quandary, and I told my friend this, you can raise a daughter who uses her safe space and hope that nothing happens or you can raise a daughter who will go out and make things happen, on her terms, and she knows what reactions she will be faced with, and how to deal with those reactions. I believe that some of these women, knew exactly what they were doing and got a response that they weren’t happy with, but that is a risk you take when you are willing to sacrifice anything for a job.

No I am not condoning rape, or sexual violence towards women. I just hope that the cases that have actual ground aren’t over shadowed, by those looking for their 15 minutes.

If you want to see Mayim Bialik’s op-ed piece, you can see it here.