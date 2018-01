I think we’ve all been there. You go Baby Rhino!

Splish, Splash, our calf is taking a bath! 💦 Check out our latest #BabyRhinoDiaries: https://t.co/F1xyq7uyED 🦏 pic.twitter.com/hUHTHoIXwE — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 23, 2018