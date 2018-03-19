Road Trip To Boston – Sweet Sixteen

If your thinking about a road trip to see our Texas Tech Red Raiders play in the Sweet Sixteen. Well here is a couple things you need to know about Boston
Distance from Lubbock to Boston. Apx 2100 Miles
Weather – Projected to be cold during the week, chance of snow
Lots of toll roads if your driving. Take lots of change
Good transit system to get around in Boston
Extremly historic, very educational, go sight seeing
Go visit the cemeteries, its fascinating
Sam Adams is your choice for beer
Try some lobster bisque, its soooooooo good
People from Boston don’t take garbage from anyone, but aren’t rude