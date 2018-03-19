Road Trip To Boston – Sweet Sixteen

If your thinking about a road trip to see our Texas Tech Red Raiders play in the Sweet Sixteen. Well here is a couple things you need to know about Boston

Distance from Lubbock to Boston. Apx 2100 Miles

Weather – Projected to be cold during the week, chance of snow

Lots of toll roads if your driving. Take lots of change

Good transit system to get around in Boston

Extremly historic, very educational, go sight seeing

Go visit the cemeteries, its fascinating

Sam Adams is your choice for beer

Try some lobster bisque, its soooooooo good

People from Boston don’t take garbage from anyone, but aren’t rude