Rockin 25 12/28/17

The Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll (Podcast to come this afternoon)

Voted 12/28/17 5P CT

1 Villanova

2 Arizona St.

3 Michigan St

4 Duke

5 Texas A&M

6 Xavier

7 West Virginia

8 Virginia

9 TCU

10 Wichita State

11 Oklahoma

12 Kansas

13 North Carolina

14 Purdue

15 Arizona

16 Miami (FL)

17 Kentucky

18 Texas Tech

19 Gonzaga

20 Tennessee

21 Seton Hall

22 Baylor

23 Florida St.

24 Arkansas

25 Creighton

Receiving Votes : Clemson, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Auburn, Notre Dame, SMU, Nevada, Houston, Syracuse

The Rockin’ 25 is our own Top 25 of College Basketball voted on by college basketball’s brightest fans and media. They are coming together to create the elite poll from people you SHOULD be following!

Rocketologists:

Erik Haslam – Proprietor of Haslametrics.com , an analytics website designed to offer team evaluation and predictive analysis for Division I college basketball. He also serves as an analytics consultant by contract for D-1 coaching staffs. You can find him on Twitter at @ haslametrics.

Tony Patelis – Covering all things College Hoops 24/7. Check out the brand new CHN Podcast on YouTube. Periscope’s every Wednesday 9pm EST. In his own words : “periscope loser, foul counter, Rothstein blocked me.” You can find him on Twitter at @CollegeHoopNews

Sean Dillon – Executive Producer / Director of the Rockin’ Pregame for KONE-FM Lubbock and 25 year radio veteran. Once was a guest coach for the Red Raiders under James Dickey while in school at Texas Tech. Guest coaching record 1-0. Find him on twitter @Rock101Sean

Joining them will be:

Brad Cavallaro – College Basketball contributor for Fansided’s Busting Brackets. @ BradCav2 on Twitter. I am a recent graduate of Providence College and am currently pursuing my MBA at Bryant University.

Connor Hope – Founder and primary host of CondorianFM on Youtube, contributing writer for Fansided’s Busting Brackets, and hype man for the refs’ whistle orchestra. Follow on Twitter @ CondorianFM for news on Dem Refs, West Coast basketball, and reasons why I hate your favorite team.

Adam Glatczak – writes for http://Hoopville.com , one of the internet’s longest-running independent college basketball websites. A nerd for any and all levels of the sport since young, he has eight years experience writing for independent sites, including previously for http://Collegehoops.net . He also has been around the sport at the small college level for 12 years and in his day job is SID at Lakeland University, an NCAA Division III school in Wisconsin. Follow on Twitter @hoopvilleadam

Eli Boettger – Lead basketball writer at Mountain West Wire. He’s covered Mountain West basketball since 2015 and has been featured on Bleacher Report, NBC Sports, SB Nation, Yahoo Sports, MSN, and other platforms. You can also find Eli’s work on his personal blog, http://heatcheckcbb.com , where he covers college basketball from an analytical perspective.

Kevin Sweeney – Founder and lead writer for CBB Central (http://cbbcentral.com ), a website devoted to covering all levels of Division 1 college basketball. You can also find him firing off some hot takes on Twitter @ CBB_Central. He is currently a student at Northwestern University.

The post Rockin 25 12/28/17 appeared first on Rock 101.1.