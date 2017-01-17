Meet Rodie Fuqua:

Rodie is a typical 16 year old sophomore at Shallowater High School. Like many boys in high school he wanted to play baseball as a pitcher in the spring. In March of 2016 Rodie and his brother were riding in a dune buggy when it rolled and caused a compound fracture in his upper arm. The next day, doctors determined that he had suffered a severed nerve and artery which required additional surgery to repair a few days later.

Rodie suffered through the process of wound vac changes which clean the wound preventing infection and are extremely painful. He was in the Pediatric ICU for one day and on the Pediatric floor for six more. He had to receive a skin graft and continues to have occupational therapy two times a week.

Rodie has since been released and lived out his dream of playing baseball along with basketball. He continues to have therapy and is getting stronger every day.