Rosie Calls Out Franken

Al Franken the man with the pictures of sexual harassment has resigned after 7 accusers have come forward. I guess 7 is the magic number, but that is beside the point. Ultimately a democratic senator has officially resigned his position.

This is what Franken said in his announcement today he included a statement that had gotten him some heat. This is what Franken said in his speech on the floor of the senate, “There is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party.”

And the responses came in. Leading the charge was Roseanne Barr.

al franken is blaming Trump for his being a pervert! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 7, 2017

Some might think its odd given the edgy nature of her show that included open homosexuality before it was cool, however it isn’t that odd. And there are lots of people that agree with her.

Scumbag Franken takes NO RESPONSIBILITY #FrankenResigns pic.twitter.com/rF4QuJAWVs — CAT HERDING IT'S OK TO BE WHITE CHRISTMAS (@leftiswrong1) December 7, 2017

A champion of women's causes resigns in shame amid allegations of sexual misconduct#FrankenResigns pic.twitter.com/KfOFoGhrFL — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) December 7, 2017

I will say that reinforcing party jumpers decision to jump has played out rather wonderfully these days.

Disgusting, disingenuous resignation. I heard more denial and accusations than I can stomach. Every day that I listen to these democrats, it reminds me I made the right decision in jumping parties in 2016!#FrankenResigns #disgustingDems #Trump2020 — ❤️Proud American❤️ (@LovesAmerica10) December 7, 2017

"I don't really think I did anything wrong, but it's stupid that I have to resign while President Trump and Roy Moore haven't. Boo hoo for me." -What Al Franken actually said in his resignation announcement.#AlFranken #FrankenResigns — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) December 7, 2017

Needless to say I think all of this shows something very important. For many years the American public has been thinking that certain people are above the law. These people have acted this way… like they have carried on like they are above the law.

No one is above the law, because that’s kind of the way the law works. However, congress made it apparent to everyone who placed them in office that they were above the law when they voted through ACA (Obamacare). I’m sorry I don’t want to be on a health plan that was drafted by people who don’t even want to be on it.

That’s what happened. Congress wasn’t required to be on Obamacare, nor were they subject to the repercussions of not carrying insurance. Once I knew this, I had a problem with congress across the board, democrat, republican didn’t care. If this isn’t good enough for you I guarantee you I don’t want it.

All of this is nature correcting itself… with some of the American voters help. Just brace for it folks, because I don’t think we are anywhere near done.