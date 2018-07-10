Saluting Our Troops
By Sean Dillon
|
Jul 10, 2018 @ 1:14 PM
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Andrews, 39th Force Support Squadron Community Center NCO in charge, poses in front of the Community Center at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 18, 2018. As the NCOIC of the Community Center, Andrews has been able to assist with special events around base, such as the Spring Fling and the 4th of July Barbeque. Andrews is deployed to Incirlik AB and volunteered from the last minute assignment after being stationed at Aviano Air Base, Italy, for only four months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

KLLL would like to give our best wishes to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Andrews who is serving our country as member of 39th Force Support Squadron Community Center as NCO in charge!

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Andrews, 39th Force Support Squadron Community Center NCO in charge, prepares a Sunday lunch in the Community Center at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 24, 2018. Andrews, from Lubbock, Texas, wanted to bring his tradition of eating as a family to the base by cooking every Sunday at the Community Center. He has learned to cook different dishes from places he has visited, such as Japan, Italy and Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Andrews, 39th Force Support Squadron Community Center NCO in charge, practices playing his trumpet in the Community Center at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 18, 2018. Andrews has been playing the trumpet for ten years and offers free trumpet lessons to members of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Andrews, 39th Force Support Squadron Community Center NCO in charge, poses in front of the Community Center at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 18, 2018. As the NCOIC of the Community Center, Andrews has been able to assist with special events around base, such as the Spring Fling and the 4th of July Barbeque. Andrews is deployed to Incirlik AB and volunteered from the last minute assignment after being stationed at Aviano Air Base, Italy, for only four months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Andrews, 39th Force Support Squadron Community Center NCO in charge, waits for customers at the front desk of the Community Center at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 18, 2018. The Incirlik Community Center offers service members different outlets to boost morale, such as photo printing, music rooms and gaming areas. Andrews says he enjoys building relationships with members who visit the Community Center so they want to come back. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chris Young in Lubbock Sept. 14th Stand By to WIN! Things Going On This Weekend In Lubbock – July 13-15 Carly Pearce Singing Tequila Tricks To Help You In The Kitchen LEGOLAND: Great For “End of Summer” Family Trip Horse Ride Turns Into Dolphin Rescue
Comments