Saluting Our Troops

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Andrews, 39th Force Support Squadron Community Center NCO in charge, poses in front of the Community Center at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 18, 2018. As the NCOIC of the Community Center, Andrews has been able to assist with special events around base, such as the Spring Fling and the 4th of July Barbeque. Andrews is deployed to Incirlik AB and volunteered from the last minute assignment after being stationed at Aviano Air Base, Italy, for only four months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)