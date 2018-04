The Salvation Army needs yours help!

They need volunteers to “Ring the Bells” this Saturday April 14th from 10am-4pm. They are trying to raise funds to send 100 Lubbock kids to camp this summer. 20 volunteers would help to cover a 2 hour shifts at several different United locations.

Contact, Kris Perez, at 806.765.9434.

Thanks for helping and making Lubbock a great place to live