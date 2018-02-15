Samson: A Film Written By TTU Alum Jason Baumgardner

Jason Baumgardner is a name you may want to keep in mind. He’s a triple threat. Writer, director, and editor. The dude knows whats up. I’m really hoping he doesn’t read this blog. Poor punctuation, spelling and everything else. Don’t judge me Jason. Anyway, I had the opportunity to have a great conversation with Jason about his movie “Samson” yesterday (Feb. 14th) and it was beyond interesting. As you know, I am a bit of a movie buff. So I am excited to see this movie, not only because it is written by a local guy, but also because it looks fantastic. Billy Freakin’ Zane is in this movie! That dude is awesome!

For obvious reasons, I usually watch movies before I recommend them, but there’s no need to watch then blog with this one. I know it will be worth your time and money. You have to see Samson!

Remember, if it’s local, support it! Samson is in theaters beginning tomorrow (Feb. 16th).

Checkout www.jasonbaumgardner.com to read more.

