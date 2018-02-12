When To Say, “I Luu..LLLuu…Uh..LOVE YOU!”

What’s the fastest you ever droppd the L word for the first time? According to an Elite Daily survey, more than 50 percent said they would wait at least three months before saying I love you for the first time. 33 percent of women and 29 percent of men were somewhere in between, in the 1 to 3 month range. But even though not many people said a week was the perfect amount of time, men were more than twice as likely than women to say I love you after only knowing someone for a week. Five percent of men said they’d profess their love after one week compared to 2 percent of women.

Fastest you’ve ever dropped the “L” word? And let’s be honest here. Was it truly “LOVE you”? Or was it, ”I LUST you!”? Just curious.