What’s the fastest you ever droppd the L word for the first time? According to an Elite Daily survey, more than 50 percent said they would wait at least three months before saying I love you for the first time. 33 percent of women and 29 percent of men were somewhere in between, in the 1 to 3 month range. But even though not many people said a week was the perfect amount of time, men were more than twice as likely than women to say I love you after only knowing someone for a week. Five percent of men said they’d profess their love after one week compared to 2 percent of women.
Fastest you’ve ever dropped the “L” word? And let’s be honest here. Was it truly “LOVE you”? Or was it, ”I LUST you!”? Just curious.
When To Say, “I Luu..LLLuu…Uh..LOVE YOU!”
