Scare Friday Fails With Jeff Scott and Dave Fernandez

So, every now and then I fail miserably at scaring a co-worker. Again, this is not something that happens often at all because I am a pro at scaring folks. Well, this was one of those rare occasions.

Scare Friday Fail #1, my boss, Jeff Scott. Yes, I tried to scare my boss and yes, it’s THAT Jeff Scott, from Jeff, Megan and Mudflap. He is also the host of The Rockin’ Pre-Game Show on Rock 101.1. Attempting to scare my boss was a risky move on my part. However, I figured it would be worth the possibility of losing my job. I’m kidding. Jeff wouldn’t do that. Or maybe he would, I didn’t actually scare him so I do not know. What I do know is that I WILL be trying again at some point. If I am out of a job here before too long, just remember that I love you all very much. R.I.P Kris Mason.

Scare Friday Fail #2. Dave Fernandez, voice of Rock 101.1 and the best damn engineer in the radio business. He also keeps the Rockin’ Pre-Game Show up and running. Although, my role in the Rockin’ Pre-Game Show is way more important than his. That’s actually not true at all. Dave has that classic “radio voice”. Funny thing is it’s not a “radio voice” at all. He actually talks that way. It’s kind of weird. Anyway, I did not phase Dave at all. Dude is like a rock hard stone. Didn’t even blink an eye!

Dear Jeff Scott and Dave Fernandez,

Both of you are very fortunate. Fortunate in the sense that I didn’t do my job of scaring you correctly. There will be another day.

WATCH YOUR BACK!

