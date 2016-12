I have been wanting to get Blake for quite sometime now. I finally did. He has a good view of the entire station from his office so this one was not easy. His office is next to the restroom so I just walked right by his office, opened and closed the restroom door giving the impression that I was going to use the restroom. I then turned right back around and proceeded to scare the crap out of him.

2016 season is coming to an end so be ready for the #ScareFriday grand finale.