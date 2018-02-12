Science Spectrum Fun

Chinese New Year Festival

“Year of the Dog”

Sat., Feb. 17th – 1:00 to 4:00pm

A *Free Cultural Event in Coordination with the film Mysteries of China Now Showing at the SCIENCE SPECTRUM OMNI THEATER.

Take a trip to China without leaving your own backyard… Experience the sights and sounds of the most celebrated traditional festival and holiday in China, the New Year or “Spring Festival” as it is also known. This year the Chinese New Year begins on Friday, February 16th. According to the Chinese calendar, 2018 is the “Year of the Dog”. Each year in a twelve year cycle, a new animal is chosen to represent that year.

Explore traditional Chinese culture, music, a dragon dance, writing and language, cultural objects, math and science as the Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater showcases ancient and modern Chinese history and culture at the Chinese New Year Festival. This *free event will be held in the lobby of the museum and OMNI Theater on Saturday, Feb. 17th from 1:00 to 4:00pm in association with the Texas Tech Chinese Students Association and Chinese Language Club.

Through hands-on activities, children’s crafts and experiments, encounter the creative inventions and unique methods of discovery led by the ancient Chinese in science and technology, as well as many other areas. See how these discoveries have affected technology today! This free event is being held in conjunction with the large format film, Mysteries of China, currently being shown at the OMNI Theater.

Mysteries of China the film, captures one of the great archaeological events of the modern age, telling the story of ancient China, the First Emperor, and the literal foundation of the China we know today. Through the lens of this groundbreaking discovery, we explore an ancient time when a fierce warrior brought together a warring nation and how an accidental discovery changed everything we know about China’s past.

The discovery of the Terracotta Warriors and the Tomb of the First Emperor offers a unique time capsule into the past, revealing many things about this great country, which is used to tell a larger story of the growth of China into a true superpower. From modern China to ancient China and back again, the film is a visual adventure, using beautiful aerial photography and cutting-edge time-lapse techniques to reveal great majesty, tragedy, splendor and growth in a nation that continues to excel quickly into the future.

*Free event located in the lobby of the Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater. Standard museum rates of $8.00 for adults and $6.50 for children (3-12) and Seniors (60+) will apply for those choosing to attend the museum.

**This one day only, see Mysteries of China in the OMNI Theater for special discounted rate of only $5.00 per ticket (all ages 3+).