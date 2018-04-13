Science Spectrum – W.I.S.E

Over 100 Area Rural Middle School Girls will attend W.I.S.E.

at the Science Spectrum & OMNI Theater

Sat., April 14th (8:45am to 4:00pm)

W.I.S.E. (Women In Science & Engineering) is an exciting hands-on science and mentoring program that is available to area rural middle school girls. Girls in grades 6 to 8 who attend the Science Spectrum, Saturday, April 14th from 8:45am to 4:00pm, will participate in exciting hands-on sessions presented by professional female and college student mentors in a science or technology based field.

Mentors will have the girls doing hands-on science activities, not sitting in boring lectures, that are designed to bring awareness and interest to new educational and career opportunities not traditionally pursued by females that come from rural backgrounds. These mentors will come from a variety of fields such as Engineering, Meteorology, and Museum Education as well as other science and technology based fields. Special topics and hands-on sessions slated for this upcoming W.I.S.E. event will include Human Physiology, Seismic Engineering, Rocketry, and Weather Satellite technology.

Girls attending will also get to tour the Science Spectrum Museum, view Dream Big: Engineering Our World, a MacGillivary Freeman film, in the OMNI Theater and see the all new traveling exhibition, Grossology. Breakfast, lunch, popcorn and drinks for the movie, a T-shirt, and other cool free give-aways will all be included. Girls must attend in groups from their schools along with adult school chaperones. Parents are welcome to attend as well.

Special Guest for this year’s event will be Dr. Michelle Pantoya. Dr. Pantoya currently serves as the Chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas Tech University. Dr. Pantoya will be speaking to the girls about the opportunities and importance of more females pursuing careers in Engineering.

W.I.S.E. is a partnership with Xcel Energy, Alpha Omega Epsilon Sorority, the National Weather Service, the Science Spectrum, Texas Tech University’s College of Engineering, as well as many other corporate sponsors to bring middle school girls a wonderful opportunity to spend a fun-filled, educational day at the Science Spectrum learning about science careers. Women In Science & Engineering is a program that has enjoyed overwhelming success in other communities, and is now in its 10th year in the Lubbock area. It is the goal of W.I.S.E. to get middle school girls to start seeing science careers and higher education as something desirable and attainable!

Reservations for this year’s WISE event have concluded.