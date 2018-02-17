Scott’s 4-Under Round Pushes No. 9 Texas Tech in California

Sandy Scott fired a 4-under-par 68 Friday to lead the Red Raiders at the Desert Intercollegiate

LUBBOCK, Texas – Sandy Scott recorded one of the lowest rounds of his career Friday as the Texas Tech sophomore fired a 4-under-par 68 to push the No. 9 Red Raiders in the opening round of the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate.

Scott sank a team-leading six birdies on the day to lead the Red Raiders to a 4-under 284 opening round that placed Tech in sole possession of second place entering Saturday’s second round. Tech was one of just three schools in the 23-team field to finish under par during the opening 18 holes.

The Red Raiders totaled 19 birdies from their five-player lineup to go along with an eagle from Fredrik Nilehn to close his round at the par-5 18th. Tech is eight strokes behind first-day leader No. 19 California heading into the weekend.

Nilehn’s eagle closed a 2-under round that pushed him into a tie for 11th individually, two strokes back of Scott, who is tied for third overall. Sebastian Crampton of Cal and Peyton Wilhoit of Southern Illinois sit atop the individual leaderboard following 5-under rounds.

Tech completed its card with an even-par 72 from Wes Artac and a 1-over round from Adam Blomme. Hurly Long signed for a 2-over card to round out the Tech lineup, while Ivan Ramirez, who playing as an unattached individual, was 9-over on the day.

As a team, the Red Raiders control a three-stroke lead over third-place Colorado and then five strokes over No. 21 UCLA in fourth place. UC Riverside and No. 26 Tennessee rounded out the top part of the leaderboard in a tie for fifth overall.

Second-round coverage will be provided on www.Golfstat.com as Tech is slated to tee off around 9 a.m. CT Saturday morning.

