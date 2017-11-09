Scrapple… What Is It?

Today is National Scrapple day and if you are a Triple D (Diners, Drive-ins and Dives) fan like I am, you not only know what Scrapple is, but how exactly it’s made. It’s basically pig loaf. Which is kind of like meat loaf, but there is no beef.

I know that Guy Ferrari is a huge fan of all things pork, but there are a few things that make me pause, and Scrapple is one of those things.

So what do you think about Scrapple? Do? Don’t? Or would you be willing to try it once?

Well, maybe if I don’t have to make it I might be more into Philly’s celebrated breakfast meat. No really Scrapple seems to be a regional thing…

Today is National Scrapple Day, so enjoy Philly’s other beloved signature food https://t.co/STo2sKPT2A pic.twitter.com/DlAQFsT4xs — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 9, 2017

Na fam it's scrapple don't @ me https://t.co/D0pBm3kOAO — Krafty (@Kraft_shaft) November 6, 2017

Happy National Scrapple Day! How could anyone forget that Nov 9th is the day to celebrate this delicacy. Now only if there was a National Spam Day. @Clara_Resists pic.twitter.com/CgUEpv8M7l — Augustus709 (@Augustus709) November 9, 2017

I might even be into it if they smothered it in cheese, cause I’m of the Jeff Foxworthy mindset I’ll eat anything if you batter dip it, fry it, and smother it in cheese.

But if Scrapple is a regional delicacy and has its own national day, then when are other regional delicacy’s going to get their national day of recognition? Like where is National Chorizo Day? Let’s talk about a meat to recognize!

Viva la Chorizo!