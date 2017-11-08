This Seasons Hottest Toy

If your looking for Fingerlings for your kids for Christmas you may be out of luck. These are suppose to be super cool finger puppets that do way cooler things than the toys that you and I grew up with. The good news is that you can get them at retailers for about $15… but due to demand third party sites are asking $180 for them. Yikes!

Not gonna lie Today did their cool little Holiday Toy reveal, long before Christmas was even a thought and of all the cool things I thought the Fingerlings are kind of meh… So of course that is what you kid wants for Christmas. I’ve been told that this is an absolute sience. The one thing that you think your kid will pass on, is one thing that they really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really wanted for Christmas. So it turns into a mad dash for parents during the holidays… I think there was a movie made about this… hmmm…

And apparently many people are having similar thoughts about price gouging.

Go to walmart and buy all the fingerlings you can afford and sell them on ebay right now for no less than double the price + shipping. — Bald N' Bourgeoisie™ (@Pony_Down) November 7, 2017

.@BradBooker and I know what the hot holiday toy is and we’re going to buy them up while we can from @Target! #Fingerlings pic.twitter.com/S7CYBLO8ZQ — Alex D. Franco (@AlexDFranco) November 8, 2017

All I know is that when I was a kid the hot item was always a bike and maybe a game system that one random year it released around Christmas. Then lest we forget the debacle that was the Tickle Me Elmo.

That laugh still haunts parents dreams… Heck it haunts my dreams and I only hope to become a parent. Let’s talk about the things I’m not looking forward when it comes to being a parent.

Poopy diapers its cool. Vomit in my hair mm-kay. Beating Susan from down the street in Toys R Us, because she has the last whatever is hot that season… Not something I look forward too. And I apologize in advance Susan, but the love for my child will be stronger and my CrossFit strength will reign supreme when it comes to Christmas shopping for my child; as I hoist this new prized possession that my child will play with for 10 second and then toss to the side over my head as I chat and sprint to the cash register… just know that it really isn’t anything personal (please know everyone reading know that I am joking).

I just guess there was more wisdom in the movie Jingle All the Way than I thought.