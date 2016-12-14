Secret Santa Buys Out Lot of Xmas Trees for Those in Need

We always love a good news story and here’s another one ! On Monday in Ohio, an anonymous donor showed up at St. Mary School and purchased every Christmas tree in their lot, on the condition that they be given away for free to families in need. By 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the lot was entirely cleaned out after a Facebook post alerted folks to the giveaway. “The whole way here I was praying that there would still be a tree available and that someone would be here to help me with it,“ one woman hitching a free tree to her small sedan told The Columbus Dispatch. “Whoever [the donor] was, that’s just awesome.”

