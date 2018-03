Dallas Cowboys' Jason Witten (82) runs a route as Travis Frederick (72) blocks for quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as the team runs drills during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Southcrest Christian School in Lubbock is presenting Dak Prescott to tell his inspirational story at a dinner and fundraiser April 13th. Southcrest Baptist Church will host. Doors open at 7, with the event beginning at 8 April 13th. Single general admission tickets are 40 dollars. Tables and sponsorships are also available. For single tickets go to dakprescottlubbock.com. For tables and or sponsorships call Southcrest Christian School at 806-776-0532.