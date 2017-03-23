Service Dog Rappelled from the rafters before a Dallas Stars game By mudflap | Mar 23, 7:04 AM A U.S. Army Service Forces Green Beret was honored before a Dallas Stars Hockey with a K9 service dog To a thrilled crowd a former Navy Seal rappelled from the ceiling with the dog attached to his chest Related Content Texas Tech’s Basketball Team to Play Butler ... Check how you did on your March Madness Bracket News Anchor losses it at the name of this pig Super Bowl Babies Singing Mother Goose asks or quacks Police for help Movie Trailer King Kong