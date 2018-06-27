Shirtless Man Climbs Billboard In California On A Major Highway To Make A Point
By mudflap
|
Jun 27, 2018 @ 8:01 PM

A shirtless man wearing boxer shorts shut down the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in downtown LA for 2 hours Wednesday morning after he scaled an exit sign, unfurled political banners & began vaping, dancing & shouting from a bullhorn”

Here are some tweets to show how crazy he is

