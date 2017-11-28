Shocking New Study: Beer/Wine Relaxes You

I know. Hard to believe this could be true. British researchers focused on a group of 30,000 ages 18-34 in 21 different countries. In this study, according to Forbes, they figured out that different varieties of alcohol trigger different emotions. Another shocking development. I guess they just confirmed that all of you “mean whiskey drunks”, are exactly that.

Most relaxing drink according to this study:

Red win: 53%

Beer: 50%

Liquor: 20%

30% of people said that drinking hard liquor made them feel aggression. A huge 60% of people said it made them feel confident and energetic. So yes, liquid courage is also a real thing.

Here’s a good stat for you. 43% of people associated liquor with being sexy. Also, confirming that “beer goggles” are real.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll (Kris Mason)