Shocking New Study: Beer/Wine Relaxes You
By Kris Mason
|
Nov 28, 2017 @ 12:40 PM

I know.  Hard to believe this could be true.  British researchers focused on a group of 30,000 ages 18-34 in 21 different countries.  In this study, according to Forbes, they figured out that different varieties of alcohol trigger different emotions.  Another shocking development.  I guess they just confirmed that all of you “mean whiskey drunks”, are exactly that.

Most relaxing drink according to this study:

Red win:  53%

Beer:  50%

Liquor:  20%

30% of people said that drinking hard liquor made them feel aggression.  A huge 60% of people said it made them feel confident and energetic.  So yes, liquid courage is also a real thing.

Here’s a good stat for you.  43% of people associated liquor with being sexy.  Also, confirming that “beer goggles” are real.

