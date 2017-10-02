Shooter At Vegas Aldean Show

What your about to hear and see is the actual footage of the shooting in Vegas at the Jason Aldean concert

It appears more than 50 people were killed and 200 injured when a lone gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Sunday night.

The “nonstop gunfire,” according to one witness, sent bystanders outside the resort on the Vegas strip ducking for cover and scrambling for their lives. Tourists hid in their hotel rooms.

Here are some Tweets from Country Artist’s

Everyone in JAB is accounted for. They evacuated us from Mandalay. My fiancée is still in room. They won't let me in but she's safe — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

How long did the gunfire last? "Anywhere between eight to ten minutes," says country music artist @jakeowen pic.twitter.com/2Zsa0Snnnl — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 2, 2017

More than 50 dead as Mandalay Bay Las Vegas shooting becomes worst in U.S. history https://t.co/Je4ZtD3IIh pic.twitter.com/7I84uBkFzI — TIME (@TIME) October 2, 2017

More details to follow