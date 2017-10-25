A Short Drive is Worth the Ride

This past weekend my husband entertained my craziness and drove to Quitaque, Texas just so I could take pictures.
I know what your thinking, what is in Quitaque, Texas? For starters there is Caprock State Park, this park is pretty cool, because there are bison that free roam the property.
I know what you are thinking and its kind of crazy, these huge animals, just roam around and they don’t seem to be very spooked by people. They didn’t run off when I got close and they didn’t really seem to notice I was there. It made for some amazing pictures as well as a very cool experience. So if you are wanting to get your kids out to see something cool head out to Caprock State Park… and I’ll add that the scenery is breath taking. Makes you understand why Texas is a beautiful state all its own.
Oh and before I share pictures my husband told me that I might not want to bring him, he had been to this park several times and never seen a bison. Two huge herds were waiting for us at the entrance gate when we drove in. I told him that they knew I was coming to take their pictures. Ha!
Getting pictures of this big boy were kind of crazy. He was just hanging out in a picnic area, with kids about 50 yards away running, yelling, and having a fun time. He just hung out and watched.
He even let me get an excellent close up.
Lastly, while we were making our way down the scenic drive we passed a prairie dog community. There were lots of happy fat prairie dogs just hanging out, watching things, eating. These were the fattest prairie dogs I have ever seen, but this guy looked a little shocked he was getting his picture taken.
Caprock State Park has the ability to host you if you want to camp or park an RV and spend the night, but if you are looking for a fun experience that is close to home and something different, make sure you head to Quitaque, Texas!